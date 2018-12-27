Man accused of murdering teen who begged for his life during swarming attack guilty, argues Crown

The man accused of murdering a teenager during a vicious swarming attack showed his guilt when he fled the country just weeks before the first trial was to begin, the prosecutor said Friday.

Nathan Gervais, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2013 death of 18-year-old Lukas Strasser-Hird.

On Friday afternoon, prosecutors Ken McCaffrey and Samina Dhalla made closing arguments for the Crown asking Justice William Tilleman to convict Gervais of first-degree murder.

Defence lawyer Alain Hepner argued on behalf of his client Gervais should be acquitted or, alternatively, found guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Gervais fled the country in 2016 just before he and four others were to go on trial for the group killing.

"The sophisticated flee from the country by Mr. Gervais shows an involvement in this crime at the higher level," argued McCaffrey.

Strasser-Hird was killed in November 2013 after he was swarmed, beaten and stabbed to death outside Vinyl Night Club in downtown Calgary.

A confrontation began at the bar when Strasser-Hird — who had just returned from a year abroad in South America — overheard someone calling a bouncer a "dirty spic."

He confronted the group of young men, which included Gervais, and said there was "no need to be racist."

Outside, the group then surrounded Strasser-Hird at the front of the bar, shoving him. A bouncer grabbed the teenager and brought him back inside the nightclub.

A short time later, Strasser-Hird was then let out the back door of the club where the group of attackers was waiting for him in the alley.

Strasser-Hird was pushed to the ground, hit, kicked, punched and stabbed.

"Lukas was screaming in agony, screaming 'stop you're killing me,'" said Dhalla, who said bystanders tried to intervene and pull the attackers off the victim but the violence continued.

Gervais arrested in Vietnam

Franz Cabrera and AssmarShlah were found guilty of second-degree murder, while JochPouk was found guilty of manslaughter.

The Crown says it was Gervais who, having retrieved a knife from his car, stabbed the victim three times.

Hepner argued the prosecution's evidence pointing at Gervais' involvement is frail. The defence lawyer said his client left the scene before the fatal attack took place.

Although Hepner said there is no evidence Gervais had a knife, prosecutor Ken McCaffrey pointed out the accused killer told six people he had stabbed Strasser-Hird.

In February 2018 Gervais was flown back to Calgary after having been discovered in Vietnam.

He pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions and was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice William Tilleman will make his decision on May 8.