Naked man who drove Canada Post van wrong way in rush-hour traffic to be charged

Charges are pending against a man who was naked as he drove a postal van the wrong way through rush hour traffic in southwest Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.

The van was travelling in the wrong direction on 24th Street and then got on to Crowchild Trail southbound.

It hit eight to 10 vehicles as it moved erratically through heavy traffic, but no one was hurt, police say.

The man got out of the truck and went into a convenience store in the community of Lakeview. As he came back out, several officers took him into custody and covered him up with a blanket.

Police say he will be charged with dangerous driving.

It's not yet clear whether the man is a postal worker or how he came to be in the van.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Canada Post says it would be inappropriate to comment while the police investigate.

Calgary Police Service Duty Insp. Ryan Jepson said officers believe the suspect was under the influence of some kind of substance.

​With files from The Canadian Press.