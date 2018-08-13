Mystery foam spotted spewing into Bow River

A mysterious white foam was spotted spewing from a storm drain on the east side of Bowmont Park on Sunday evening, shortly after a brief thunderstorm and showers hit Calgary, and at least one park user was concerned enough to film the unknown substance spilling into the Bow River.

"It was surprising how much of it was there, said Mike Grant, who shot video of the foam and sent it to CBC News.

"Just wondering what this crap is getting dumped straight into the Bow River."

The foam leaching into the Bow River extended well past the storm drain in Bowmont Park. (Submitted by Mike Grant)

Foam was still visible the next day by the same storm drain. (CBC)

By Monday, most of the foam seemed to have dissipated but small amounts could still be spotted near the storm drain in question.

A crew from Calgary Water Services takes samples upstream from the foamy storm drain for testing. (CBC)

According to the City of Calgary, questions from CBC News about the source of the foam were the first they'd heard about it. Investigators were dispatched to the Bow River to collect samples on Monday afternoon.

The city has also reported the foam to the province.

According to the city's website, Calgary's storm drain system enters into the Bow and Elbow Rivers without going through a treatment plant.

While they aren't sure where the white substance came from or what it is, the city also said foam like this isn't unusual and can happen after storms.