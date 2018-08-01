Murder charge laid in Calgary motel shooting
A second-degree murder charge has been laid against a Calgary man accused in a fatal motel shooting last weekend.
Ryan Foster, 37, is accused of fatally shooting Adam Colquhoun, 43, last Saturday
A second-degree murder charge has been laid against a Calgary man accused in a fatal motel shooting last weekend.
Ryan Foster, 37, was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday morning before a justice of the peace.
Police were called to the Town & Country Motor Hotel in the city's southeast last Saturday around 1 a.m. after reports of an altercation between two men. Witnesses told police they heard shots fired.
Adam Colquhoun, 43, was found gravely injured in a motel room. He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Earlier this week, police suggested the two men knew each other.
Defence lawyer Kim Ross asked that his client return to court to appear before a judge on Thursday morning.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Calgary man accused of killing girlfriend, then mother and stepfather 6 days later
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Canada Post employee charged in erratic, naked driving spree in Calgary
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates, and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance