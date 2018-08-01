Murder charge laid in Calgary motel shooting

A second-degree murder charge has been laid against a Calgary man accused in a fatal motel shooting last weekend.

Ryan Foster, 37, was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday morning before a justice of the peace.

Police were called to the Town & Country Motor Hotel in the city's southeast last Saturday around 1 a.m. after reports of an altercation between two men. Witnesses told police they heard shots fired.

Adam Colquhoun, 43, was found gravely injured in a motel room. He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Earlier this week, police suggested the two men knew each other.

Defence lawyer Kim Ross asked that his client return to court to appear before a judge on Thursday morning.