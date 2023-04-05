Calgary police deal with two multiple stabbing incidents 13 hours apart

Calgary police have dealt with two multiple stabbing incidents about 13 hours apart.

A 29-year-old man has been charged following a series of stabbing attacks in downtown Calgary on Monday afternoon.

Calgary police said they responded to reports of a man with a knife who had stabbed four people, assaulted two others and damaged a vehicle along Fifth and Fourth avenues near Fifth Street S.W. The first calls came in at 12:45 p.m.

Officers later took the suspect into custody and charged him with four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault and one count each of mischief and failing to comply with a release order.

The attack occurred one day before the province, along with the city, announced a plan to add more police officers for Calgary and Edmonton to counter an increase in violent crime, particularly at transit stations.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek called for immediate measures to be taken to increase safety on public transit and on platforms after an altercation on March 29 at Lions Park CTrain station.

The confrontation involving several women resulted in two suffering stab wounds. One woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Another CTrain station stabbing

Police are also looking for two suspects following an unrelated incident at the Erlton Stampede CTrain station early Tuesday morning that left one man in critical condition. It happened at about 1:30 a.m.

Two hours later, another man believed to have been involved in the altercation flagged down Calgary Transit officers. He indicated he had also been stabbed. The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Two suspects have been identified, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.