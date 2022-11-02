Many cooks, one mortgage. Multigenerational homes are taking off in Calgary

Calgary has seen a mini-boom in homes expressly built for multigenerational living, driven largely by the Indian community.

At first, these were concentrated in the new northeast communities of Cornerbrook and Homestead. But Trico Homes sales area manager Akshat Mathur says the demand is growing in the southeast community of Pine Creek as well.

Trico is one of several builders constructing these new models in many communities in the city, and Mathur is even building one for himself.

"I love it," said Mathur. "The secondary suite — it's amazing."

What sets multigenerational homes apart is that they have either a basement suite with a full kitchen and separate entrance, or they contain a main floor bedroom and bathroom instead of a den and a half-bath.

Mathur says the average price for an 1,800-square-foot home with a main floor bedroom and full bath is in the mid $500s.

Mathur says that since Trico made the plans available in 2019, the demand has gone up from two to three sales a month to over 10 per month, almost exclusively to South Asian buyers.

The families living in these homes say multigenerational living can be a boon for all family members — especially as inflation, rent and daycare costs make living apart more expensive.

So CBC Calgary met up with two families living in these houses to see how they make it work.

Back row, from left: Sajja's mother-in-law, Usha Rani Sunkara; Sajja's mother, Venkata Durga Lakshmi; Sajja's father, Venkateswara Rao Sajja. Front row, from left: Sajja's husband, Alok Sagar Aetukuri; Bhavya Sajja with her daughter, Akshara Aetukuri; Sajja's brother, Rakesh Sajja. (Bhavya Sajja)

Bhavya Sajj: 'They kick us out of the kitchen'

For Bhavya Sajja, multigenerational living is more about emotional support than economics.

"It feels really good to have parents stay with us," says Sajja, who immigrated to Calgary from India in 2018. "My mental health improved after my mother came. It's a different kind of happiness."

She and her husband, Alok Aetukuri, recently moved into their new four-bedroom home in northeast Calgary, which was purpose-built to be multigenerational. They live with their daughter, her younger brother, her parents and his mother.

"The house is perfect," said Aetukuri, noting the main floor bedroom and bathroom for his mother, who has trouble doing stairs.

My mental health improved after my mother came. It's a different kind of happiness.​​​​​​ - Bhavya Sajja

Both Sajja and her husband work full-time. They say the extra helping hands relieve the stresses of daily living.

Sajja says she hasn't had to cook a meal since her mother and mother-in-law moved in.

Neither will let her or her husband help out.

"They kick us out of the kitchen and don't let us do anything," said Sajja. "All we do is take care of our work … I don't have to be anxious about where we leave our daughter or when I'm going to finish my cooking. There's peace of mind."

It goes both ways. Aetukuri says it's also easier to take care of their aging parents when they live together.

"If you leave your parents back home [in India], you always think about them," Aetukuri explained. "They're old. No one is there to take care of them. It's easier if they're here. We can take care of them if anything is needed."

Manjot Dhillon lives with her husband, daughter and parents-in-law in a purpose-built multigenerational home in northeast Calgary. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

Manjot Dhillon: 'I sent my daughter with them'

Manjot Dhillon trusts her in-laws so much, she once sent her then 16-month-old baby home with them to India while both she and her husband worked multiple jobs in B.C.

"I sent my daughter with them … for about five months," said Dhillon. "And even now she sleeps with them."

That's the kind of bond she has with her in-laws despite barely knowing them when they first moved in together two years ago.

All three generations now live in a new home in Calgary, in the model with a main floor bedroom and bathroom so the grandparents don't have to climb stairs.

"There's no way we can leave our parents to live on their own, especially in their old age."

And the caregiving goes both ways. With another baby on the way, the in-laws have been a great support.

One of the kitchens inside a home purpose-built for multigenerational living, which is becoming more common in Calgary. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"We help each other out. Especially as my mother-in-law had been really helpful with my first baby," said Dhillon. "She was the one cooking for us, cleaning for us, even doing laundry for us."

She says living without parents isn't an option in their culture.

"It's just the way it is," said Dhillon, who also grew up with her grandparents. "That's just how we are brought up. We have no other way of thinking."

She says having such close relationships means family members also need to take time apart for themselves. For her, she'll take time out to watch TV. But the benefits are clear and Dhillon recommends those unaccustomed to multigenerational living at least consider it.

"I would say go for it," said Dhillon. "The older generation can take care of the younger generation and pass on manners, traditions plus it can also be cost-effective in terms of child care. [And] instead of paying two mortgages, they can just share one."

Her mother-in-law, Satvir Dhillon, says she takes a walk when she needs more space and does her own faith rituals early each morning. But she can't imagine living apart from her family, especially her grand-daughter.

"She loves her more than us," said Manjot Dhillon, laughing.

