Mud-caked man arrested after 'extremely dangerous' driving prompts lengthy police chase

Mounties have arrested and charged a man after a lengthy chase that involved Calgary police and three RCMP detachments.

On Tuesday at around 9:45 p.m., Airdrie RCMP said they were alerted by Calgary police HAWCS helicopter that a stolen Ford F-350 truck was being driven northbound on Highway 2 into the city.

"The truck was being driven in an extremely dangerous manner on highways and through fields and rural properties," police said in a release.

Police chased the truck as it turned east through Rocky View County and into the Bieseker area.

They deployed three spike belts and the truck eventually came to a stop in a creek northwest of Acme.

The suspect took off on foot through the muddy area. Police dogs followed suit, but the suspect got away.

At around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Beiseker RCMP began to receive calls about a suspicious man covered in mud who was wandering around the rural area asking for a ride. Callers said it looked as if the man had slept outside all night.

A Good Samaritan picked him up, RCMP said, and he explained that he had driven his truck into a creek.

The man was dropped off at a restaurant in Linden, where he was quickly picked up by Beiseker RCMP.

The 41-year-old man from Olds is in custody and is set to appear in provincial court on Aug. 23.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.