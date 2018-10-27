Mountain biker airlifted to hospital after he was found injured near Bragg Creek
A mountain biker has been airlifted to hospital after being found injured on a trail near Bragg Creek, Alta.
Redwood Meadows Fire Department said the 47-year-old man was found with head and shoulder injuries on the West Bragg Creek trail system late Saturday morning.
Alpine Helicopters airlifted the patient to a spot about 10-kilometres west of Bragg Creek, where STARS air ambulance picked him up and transported him to Foothills Hospital in Calgary.
STARS said the biker had traumatic injuries but was in non-life-threatening condition.
Bragg Creek is located about 42 kilometres west of Calgary.
