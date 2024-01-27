Skier killed on Mount Temple, near Lake Louise

Avalanche Canada says a Saskatchewan man was killed Friday on Mount Temple, the highest peak in the Lake Louise, Alta., area.

The skier was hit by a sluff — a small release of loose snow — from a rock face and knocked off his feet while climbing up the mountain. He fell a significant distance.

The two other members of his party descended safely to find their friend dead from injuries sustained in the fall.

According to a Saturday statement from Lake Louise RCMP, they received a report that a backcountry skier had fallen at 4:35 p.m. MT Friday.

Parks Canada visitor safety and emergency crews responded to the call and found a man who appeared to have died from falling while climbing the Aemmer Couloir, a steep skiing line on the north face of Mount Temple.

The survivors were evacuated by helicopter; the deceased was picked up using a sling in the final minutes of daylight.

The deceased was identified as a 32-year-old Saskatchewan resident. Next of kin were notified, the RCMP statement said. The investigation is ongoing, however, foul play is not suspected.

Avalanche Canada has issued a reminder that the avalanche hazard is on the rise, asking people to "choose appropriate objectives and play safe" this weekend.