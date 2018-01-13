3 hikers hospitalized after Kananaskis avalanche will make full recovery: RCMP

RCMP say the eight people caught in an avalanche on Saturday will all be OK, including three who were taken to hospital after the avalanche on Mount Lawson, in the Fortress Junction area.

The RCMP in Kananaskis Country say two families were hiking together near Mount Lawson when the slide hit about 5 p.m. They were rescued after a 17-year-old boy ran to a nearby gas station — with a broken foot — to get help.

A 17-year-old girl with head injuries was taken to hospital by STARS. Two others, a teen boy and an adult woman, were taken by ground ambulance to hospital in serious but stable condition.

One person had been completely buried, but dug out by other members of the party, the organization said. The group was not equipped with any avalanche rescue equipment.

Kananaskis public safety said the avalanche was likely triggered by the afternoon heat and initiated at about 2,800 metres in elevation before travelling a significant distance down the slope to the group, who were well below the snowline.

"It is still very snowy at higher elevations. Mountaineers/climbers/scramblers need to keep this in mind for the weeks to come," the organization said.

"It may seem like summer in the valley, but there is still avalanche hazard in the mountains."

The temperature hit a high of 9.6 C in Kananaskis yesterday, and Avalanche Canada's latest bulletin recommends caution in the area as spring avalanches can be difficult to forecast.