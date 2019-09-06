Motorcyclist killed in collision with deer northwest of Calgary
A 72-year-old motorcyclist was killed Thursday night on 12 Mile Coulee Road northwest of Calgary when a deer leapt from the side of the road.
Accident happened on 12 Mile Coulee Road in Bearspaw
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night northwest Calgary when he collided with a deer.
Two motorcyclists on separate bikes were riding north on Twelve Mile Coulee Road in Bearspaw when a deer leapt from the side of the road and collided with one of the riders, RCMP said in release.
A 72-year-old man suffered fatal injuries.
The animal was also killed.
The man's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.