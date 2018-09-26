Motorcycle collides with deer, sending 2 to hospital

Two people are in hospital after colliding with a deer while on a motorcycle early Wednesday morning in southwest Calgary.

The crash happened on Woodpark Boulevard near Woodpark Road S.W. just after 1 a.m.

EMS said the driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was rushed to hospital in serious condition with "potentially limb-threatening injuries."

An adult female passenger was also taken to hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening, EMS said.

Speed and alcohol are being considered as factors in the crash, police said.

The deer was killed in the crash.