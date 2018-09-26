Motorcycle collides with deer, sending 2 to hospital
Two people are in hospital after colliding with a deer while on a motorcycle early Wednesday morning in southwest Calgary.
EMS said driver rushed to hospital in serious condition with 'potentially limb-threatening injuries'
The crash happened on Woodpark Boulevard near Woodpark Road S.W. just after 1 a.m.
EMS said the driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was rushed to hospital in serious condition with "potentially limb-threatening injuries."
An adult female passenger was also taken to hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening, EMS said.
Speed and alcohol are being considered as factors in the crash, police said.
The deer was killed in the crash.
