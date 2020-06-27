Skip to Main Content
Serious crash shuts down part of northbound Stoney Trail
Calgary·New

Serious crash shuts down part of northbound Stoney Trail

Calgary police have shut down northbound Stoney Trail between Scenic Acres and Crowchild Trail as they investigate a serious motorcycle crash.

Motorcycle crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday

CBC News ·
Emergency crews respond to a motorcycle crash on Stoney Trail in northwest Calgary. (Dave Will/CBC)

Calgary police shut down northbound Stoney Trail between Scenic Acres and Crowchild Trail as crews investigate a serious motorcycle crash.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency crews are on scene and police said it's anticipated the closure will last for several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News