Serious crash shuts down part of northbound Stoney Trail
Calgary police have shut down northbound Stoney Trail between Scenic Acres and Crowchild Trail as they investigate a serious motorcycle crash.
Motorcycle crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday
Calgary police shut down northbound Stoney Trail between Scenic Acres and Crowchild Trail as crews investigate a serious motorcycle crash.
The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.
Emergency crews are on scene and police said it's anticipated the closure will last for several hours.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.