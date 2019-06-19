Motorcyclist in critical condition after southwest Calgary crash
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in southwest Calgary Tuesday evening.
28-year-old man was taken to Foothills hospital
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in southwest Calgary Tuesday evening.
Police said the crash happened on eastbound 33rd Avenue S.W. near Crowchild Trail.
EMS said they took a 28-year-old man to Foothills hospital shortly after 9 p.m. in life-threatening condition.
The road was closed while emergency crews responded to the scene.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.