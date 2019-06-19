Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist in critical condition after southwest Calgary crash
Calgary·New

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in southwest Calgary Tuesday evening.

28-year-old man was taken to Foothills hospital

CBC News ·
A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash in southwest Calgary. (David Bell/CBC)

Police said the crash happened on eastbound 33rd Avenue S.W. near Crowchild Trail. 

EMS said they took a 28-year-old man to Foothills hospital shortly after 9 p.m. in life-threatening condition. 

The road was closed while emergency crews responded to the scene. 

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

