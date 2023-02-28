Eight years ago, John Mungham and his wife Jocelyne had a vision for where they wanted to age in place — with shared spaces but with their own private unit, where their neighbours are their friends.

A multi-generational co-housing community.

They spent most of the next decade trying to bring their vision to life.

They named the project Mosaic Village and gathered a group of Calgarians who wanted to join. In 2019, the couple bought land in Bowness. They hired Calgary-based developer RNDSQR to build a 24-unit property, had acquired a development permit and were just about ready to start building.

But in late December, they decided to shut the project down.

"We were trying to get to a point where we could get a decent construction loan and then we hoped other people would come on board," Mungham said.

"That never happened."

Many citizens supported the idea, Mungham said, but the team fell short of residents who were willing to commit to the plan and the costs. Each unit was to be sold for $350,000 to $600,000.

A rendering of Mosaic Village Cohousing by development company RNDSQR. (Submitted by RNDSQR)

Paired with the pandemic and uncertainty with the housing market, Mungham said the project was ultimately too expensive to continue.

"The decision was made internally that we can't pull it off like this," he said. "I don't think any of us wanted to see this happen. I really believe in our heart of hearts that we tried so hard to move this forward. But it just didn't fly."

The concept of co-housing, which originated in Denmark in the 1960s, is to live in a community made up of individually-owned private units, centred around shared spaces and some common rituals. Members decide everything together by consensus, and often share communal meals and celebrate birthdays.

Senior co-housing has grown in popularity in Canada and the U.S. over the years, but Mosaic Village wanted to expand for younger members and residents who have families.

Only one co-housing community exists in Calgary — Prairie Sky Cohousing , which turns 20 this year. A few others, including Mosaic Village and Dragonfly Cohousing , have reached various stages of development but often fall through .

Sarah Arthurs, longtime resident of Prairie Sky and founder of Cohousing Connections, says she knows how difficult it is to build co-housing and she sympathizes with the Mosaic Village team.

"There are just so many moving parts and for them all to align it — it's a real challenge," said Arthurs. "There's probably a huge amount of heartbreak right now happening for the people that have been involved with that project."

Timing is everything

Alkarim Devani, president and co-founder of RNDSQR, the Calgary-based development company hired to take on the project, says his biggest takeaway from working on Mosaic Village is that timing is everything.

Sure, building co-housing is complex, but he says the group also launched in one of the most difficult times in real estate development — specifically when the condo market changed.

Calgary's only co-housing community, Prairie Sky. Living spaces in a co-housing model are designed to increase interactions between the people living there, adding to a sense of community. (Prairie Sky)

"When the condo market at a very high level starts to deteriorate, you can imagine how difficult it is to find buyers to buy into a really niche product, but then also find other partners like lenders who think a project like that is financeable," said Devani.

He said he was inspired by their vision, and the whole team who worked on the project over the last two years is sad that it isn't moving forward.

Different models of housing

Back in Bowness, Mungham says if he could do it all over again, he would hire a financial developer to help them figure out finances, know what resources are available and make them overall more financially responsible.

Maybe that way, they could somehow include low-income rentals to make co-housing more inclusive, he says.

"We need somebody to walk with us so we're using the right language, the right words."

Now, Mungham and the team are grieving the project before selling the land and figuring out how to return what money is left.

But as Calgary's population ages, Mungham says he isn't done advocating for different models of housing.

Co-housing, he says, is an ideal solution for seniors who want to stay connected and social, without living in a long-term care home. They could look after each other in a natural way, he says.

It's why part of his vision was to build accessible features into the units.

"We see a lot of condos being built out there, but they're not really designed for people to age in place," he says. "They're all missing the boat for many, many people. And nobody's listening."