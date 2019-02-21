Morley woman guilty in stabbing death of common-law husband

Vanessa Poucette wiped tears from her face as a Calgary judge found her guilty of manslaughter in the stabbing death of her common-law partner.

Poucette killed Brennon Twoyoungmen, 42, during an argument in October 2016.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Gates delivered his decision but has presided over two murder trials since hearing evidence in Poucette's case. He told the lawyers on Thursday that his written reasons for the conviction would follow.

"I am satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt your conduct in stabbing Mr. Twoyoungmen was not reasonable in the circumstances," Gates told Poucette.

The trial began in April, with closing arguments in June.

Defence lawyer Alain Hepner had painted Poucette as a battered woman who endured years of abuse.

But prosecutor Jillian Pawlow argued Poucette's actions were not an act of self-defence.

The couple fought the night Twoyoungmen died. When Poucette called 911, she told the operator her partner of six years had tried to choke her.

Twoyoungmen was still alive and conscious when Poucette, 49, called 911 from her brother's home on the Morley reserve, but there was confusion over the address. It took paramedics nearly an hour to get to the victim.

By the time they arrived, Twoyoungmen had died.

After Poucette was taken into police custody by Cochrane RCMP, she was photographed. She had a cut on her lip and bruises on her body.

A Gladue report has been ordered ahead of a sentencing hearing. That type of report examines an Indigenous offender's background.

Poucette will be allowed to remain on bail pending a sentencing hearing. Neither Pawlow nor Hepner indicated what they'll seek in terms of a sentence.