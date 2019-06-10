Morley killers get 9 years in prison for 'extraordinary crime of violence'

The savage and prolonged attack on a Morley man over a perceived insult was an "extraordinary crime of violence," said a Calgary judge in accepting guilty pleas from two of the killers.

John Stephens, 31, and Deangelo Powderface, 24, along with Ralph Stephens — who was fatally shot by RCMP soon after — killed Lorenzo Bearspaw during a New Year's Eve party in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2017.

Originally charged with first-degree murder, Powderface and Stephens pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday afternoon.

"Such a crime of violence could never be excused," said Court of Queen's Bench Justice Glen Poelman in sentencing the two men to nine years in prison.

The details of the violent killing come from an agreed statement of facts, filed by prosecutor Doug Simpson and defence lawyers Eleanor Funk and James Wyman.

Deangelo Powderface pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Lorenzo Bearspaw. Powderface used a baseball bat during the 2017 attack. (Cochrane RCMP)

Baseball bats, brass knuckles

The attack on Bearspaw began after the Stephens brothers and Powderface believed he had insulted a woman at the party.

Armed with two baseball bats, brass knuckles and a shotgun, the trio began a brutal attack on Bearspaw in the kitchen of the home where the party was being held in Morley.

Party guests yelled at the men to stop but they refused.

Powderface broke one of the baseball bats over Bearspaw's head.

Witnesses described hearing his bones cracking as he was struck over and over.

The attack moved outside where Bearspaw could be heard choking on his own blood.

Victim begged for his life

The killers loaded their victim into truck and drove off. Bearspaw begged for his life.

Eventually they unloaded their victim, who was described as looking like a "crippled deer." The men continued the violence by stabbing Bearspaw and slitting his throat. They also used bear spray on him.

The Stephens and Powderface returned to the party without their victim and laughed about the incident. Powderface said "it's not going to be a dead body unless they find the body."

Ultimately, police seized a map that Ralph Stephens used to mark with a circle the area where the killers had dumped their victim.

After Bearspaw's body was discovered, RCMP attempted to arrest the three men.

John Stephens was taken into custody but Ralph began shooting at officers, who returned fire, killing the suspect.

Powderface turned himself in to police the next day.

Last week, the RCMP officer who fatally shot Ralph Stephens was cleared of wrongdoing by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).