'The business model doesn't work terribly well anymore': Morgan's Pub to close after long weekend

Another one of Calgary's live music venues is shutting its doors.

After decades in business along 17th Avenue, Morgan's Pub will close after the long weekend.

For more than 16 years, '80s cover band, the Broken Toyz have taken the stage every Tuesday to rock out for the crowd at Morgan's Pub.

Band members Tommy Gunns, Johnny Emaxx, Dan Damage and Blue Steel said they're sad to lose their home base.

Gunns, lead vocalist and guitarist, said Morgan's has played a huge role in their success.

"It's always been our home base, it's our residency, everyone knows to come see us on a Tuesday night," he said.

This week they played their last regular Tuesday night show at the pub. The closure has Gunns reminiscing on the good ol' days.

Broken Toyz members Johnny Emaxx and Tommy Gunns said it was bittersweet to play their last Tuesday show at Morgan's Pub. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

"September of 1993 I started playing in other bands there. My one other band we played the whole time there … so yeah it's really sad. It's a staple in rock 'n' roll in Calgary, by far," he said.

"Just seeing the place lined up down to Wendy's on a Tuesday night consistently for years, it's quite a milestone for any Canadian bar. It's a great feeling of accomplishment."

Gunns credits Morgan's for opening doors for the band. He said they've landed countless corporate gigs and even played at a Stampeders half-time show last year.

Morgan's owner Steve Rasberry said being a live music venue is expensive, and people just aren't coming out the way they used to.

"We've been trying to fight it down here on 17th Avenue for the last two years, but we've been unsuccessful in turning the corner," he said.

Patrons showed up early Tuesday night before Broken Toyz took the stage. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

It's a trend Rasberry said the city has been seeing a lot lately, pointing to the closure of live music venues like Distortion and The Night Owl.

"As many people know the live music venues in Calgary have been closing slowly but surely over the last six months. The business model doesn't work terribly well anymore," he said.

"The customers aren't coming out as much, certainly not downtown as much. So yeah, it's unfortunate. It's a good opportunity for a lot of bands to break into the industry and get started, and that's what we showcase many times, but [we're] not able to continue."

Morgan's regulars taking in the Broken Toyz Tuesday show are heartbroken.

Steve Lane said he's frequented the pub for three decades.

"I just heard yesterday that they were closing," he said. "So I feel really sad about it. Made a lot of good friends here. There's such a good music scene in Calgary. It's too bad that a lot of pubs are closing."

Steve Lane and Todd Sprlak have both been coming to Morgan's for years. They say its closure is a loss to Calgary and its live music scene. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

Regular Todd Sprlak said he's also sad to see his favourite watering hole close.

"I've been coming here since I was about 18 years old, I wanted to say 13, but I felt 13 when I came here," he said.

"I love this bar it's amazing. I think it's part of this city, it's the gateway to 17th Avenue. Best live music. Best people. It's amazing."

The pub's last day in business is Sept. 2, and in true Morgan's style, the Broken Toyz will be there to bring the house down.