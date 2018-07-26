Moose stops to smell the roses in northeast Calgary
Wandering visitor curled up for nap outside CNIB building
The Canadian National Institute for the Blind in Calgary had a friendly visitor Thursday morning.
"We have a lovely fragrant garden … and there is a lovely young moose eating from our crabapple tree and helping to fertilize our garden," said the CNIB's Amber Dujay.
"He started off exploring the garden.… He's very polite, he ate the crabapples and then went to the back. He's right behind me now taking a nap."
The organization called Alberta Fish and Wildlife to be on the safe side, as they have a number of people with vision loss walking around, as well as a daycare in the building.
"We don't exactly want someone to stumble across a moose and not be aware of it," Dujay said.
Kyle Lester, district Fish and Wildlife officer for Strathmore, said it's important people keep their distance from wildlife.
"Even though these moose are in the city, they still are wildlife and need to be given their space," Lester said.
He said officers will step in only if the moose seems like it's going to be a danger to the public.
With files from Monty Kruger, Paul Karchut.