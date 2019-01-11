Mother on edge after dogs chase moose and calf toward school

A Calgary parent is on edge after seeing two dogs chase a mother moose and calf toward a school just before children were about to be let out.

"My concern is safety. There are more than 900 kids at that school," the mom told CBC News on Friday.

CBC News isn't identifying the parent as she says she's already experienced backlash after posting the videos she took of the incident online.

'What if there were kids out?'

The mom was on her way to pick up her children at Griffith Woods School in the southwest Calgary community of Springbank Hill on Thursday afternoon when she came across a mother moose and her calf being chased by two dogs.

"I don't think they will usually go near the kids but this could have been a different story because the dogs were aggravating the moose. What if there were kids out? The dogs were chasing the moose."

The mother says she has seen moose more often recently. The community in on the outskirts of the city with minimal development to the west. She says the moose seem to come from the wooded area near the Valleyview Community Church, which is close to the school.

She says animal sightings are common in the area, with coyotes and deer making regular appearances.

"But moose, that is new," she said.

"They are beautiful animals. Maybe they are not harmful animals, I don't know. But the thing that threw me was the dogs. They were so annoyed with the dogs. Thank God there were no kids around."

A Calgary mother caught two dogs chasing a moose mom and calf on video Thursday in southwest Calgary. She's concerned for the children at a nearby school. (Submitted)

Offence could lead to fine, pet being put down

An Alberta Justice and Solicitor General spokesperson says Fish and Wildlife are aware of the incident.

"It is an offence to allow a dog to pursue big game, which includes moose, deer, elk, bears, etc. People allowing their dog to pursue wildlife are in contravention of the Wildlife Act and subject to a fine. Additionally, their pet could be put down depending on the circumstances," Shawna King said.

"Normally, moose are not aggressive. However, a moose that is stressed, a bull moose in the fall rut or a cow moose protecting her young may be easily provoked into an attack. Always keep your distance from any wildlife, even if they appear calm or friendly."