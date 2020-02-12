Canada-wide warrants issued for man wanted in Lethbridge, Edmonton homicides

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for Mohamud Dhiblawe, who is wanted in connection to homicides in Lethbridge and Edmonton last week. (Lethbridge police)

Police have issued two Canada-wide warrants for a man wanted in two separate homicides, two days apart, in two Alberta cities.

Lethbridge police issued a warrant for Mohamud Omar Dhiblawe, 29, of Toronto, on Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with one count of second-degree murder in the city's first homicide in two years.

On Monday night, a second-degree murder warrant was issued for Dhiblawe by Edmonton police.

On Feb. 6, after 10:30 p.m., Lethbridge police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 200 block of University Drive West.

Officers found a 35-year-old man dead inside the home.

Police said it's believed the shooting was targeted and that the men involved were known to each other and involved in a verbal argument about illegal drug sales before the victim was shot. Lethbridge police are not naming the victim.

Two days later, on Feb. 8, in Edmonton, Mihamed Ahmed Makaran, 32, was shot and killed in an apartment suite on McConachie Boulevard, police said.

Police say Dhiblawe is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Instead, police say to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444, Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or contact Crime Stoppers.