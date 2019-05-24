Harkes found guilty of second degree murder in stabbing death of 20-year-old

A jury has found Mitchell Harkes guilty of second degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of 20-year-old Brett Wiese.

It was the second trial for Harkes, after the Court of Appeal overturned an earlier conviction, ruling that the trial judge made an error in her instructions to the jury regarding the ways in which he could be convicted of murder.

Harkes was originally found guilty in 2015 of seven charges, including aggravated assault, attempted murder and assault, all stemming from a house party in the northwest community of Brentwood in January 2013.

The new trial was for the second degree murder charge only. The other six charges were affirmed by the Appeal Court.