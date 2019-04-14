Canmore RCMP asking public for help finding 95-year-old woman with dementia
Police are asking all Canmore residents to check their properties every 30 minutes
Canmore RCMP are asking for the public's help locating a missing 95-year-old woman who they say has dementia.
Ninety-five-year-old Gladys Gibson has been missing from her downtown Canmore home since around noon on Sunday, RCMP said in a media release.
Police and Search and Rescue are asking all Canmore residents to thoroughly check their backyards and businesses every 30 minutes to help find Gibson.
Gibson has dementia and RCMP say going missing is out of character for her. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a hood, dark coloured pants and black shoes with Velcro. She uses a cane and has short grey hair.
Gibson is known to frequent Canmore's 8th Street and the surrounding walking paths.
Citizens are asked to call 911 or RCMP Dispatch if they find Gibson.
