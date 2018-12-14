Wolf-dog that ran off at Calgary airport reunited with new owner

A rescued wolf-dog that was lost at the Calgary airport since Sunday has been reunited with its new owner.

Aria ran arrived on a flight from Houston late Sunday afternoon, but the airport was locked down as officials were dealing with a suspicious package.

By the time Jeanine Rebsomen​, the new owner, was able to pick up the animal, Aria had spent 10 hours in her kennel. Rebsomen had just got a leash on the dog when it managed to get free and take off.

The Edmonton woman spent the rest of the week searching for the dog. There were sightings, and the Calgary Airport Authority was also keeping an eye out, but Aria remained elusive.

On Thursday, the dog's previous owner flew to Calgary from Oklahoma City to help in the search. Courtney Curtis said she was confident the dog would come to her if it saw her.

"So, I was just hoping ... and sure enough as soon as she got close enough, she was so excited. She ran right up to me and she was jumping all over me... and you could just see the relief in her face and the surprise," she told The Calgary Eyeopener on Friday.

"You know, the last time I saw her was when we put her on a plane in Houston on Sunday. So, it was the best night ever."

Curtis owned the dog for four years but found that Oklahoma City's climate wasn't a good fit for her, so arranged to re-home her with Rebsomen in Alberta.

Curtis said leaving the dog at the airport in Houston was one of the hardest things she's ever done.

"She was frightened and shaking and I cried all the way home," she said.

Curtis brought some blankets and toys, plus some of her own personal items from home, hoping the dog would be attracted by her scent.