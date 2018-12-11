Rescued wolf-dog missing near Calgary airport

An Alberta woman is searching for her rescue, hybrid wolf-dog that ran off on Sunday from the Calgary airport.

Jeanine Rebsomen said she'd adopted Aria from the U.S., and she was flown to Calgary through WestJet Cargo.

The flight arrived 4:15 p.m. Sunday, but the airport was locked down as officials dealt with a suspicious package — so by the time Rebsomen was able to pick up the animal, she'd spent 10 hours in her kennel.

"I put a leash on her, and I petted her, I met her for the first time … and then all of a sudden she just went wild," Rebsomen said. "She just took off."

Rebsomen said she stayed until the early hours of the morning looking for the dog. She's since had to go back to Edmonton take care of her other pets, but she returned to Calgary Tuesday to keep looking.

A representative from WestJet apologized for the delay getting the kennel to the warehouse.

"WestJet is very sorry to hear that the dog is missing and hope that the owner is successfully reunited with their pet," the company said in an emailed statement.

Jeanine Rebsomen searches for her missing wolf-dog near the Calgary airport. (CBC)

The airline offered to fly the dog's former owner from Dallas — the nearest city to her home in Oklahoma City that WestJet flies to — to help in the search, but the former owner isn't able to make the trip.

Rebsomen said she's extremely worried about Aria.

She said despite looking like a wolf, the animal is extremely timid — anyone who sees her shouldn't pursue her, but instead should post details to the YYC Pet Recovery group on Facebook of what time she was sighted and where, or call 311 or the SPCA.