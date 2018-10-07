Calgary woman missing for several hours found safe
Police launched search over the weekend saying they were concerned for the woman's well being
An 18-year-old woman who was missing for several hours over the weekend, prompting a police search, has been found safe.
Kattryna Giesbrecht was seen at 7 p.m. Saturday leaving Walmart at 255 East Hills Boulevard S.E.
Police issued a release, saying they were concerned for her welfare, as she has a number of mental health and developmental conditions.
Missing person Kattryna GIESBRECHT has been located safely. The Calgary Police Service would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.—@CalgaryPolice
A command post was set up in a nearby parking lot to muster resources. She was spotted Sunday morning walking eastbound on 16th Avenue N.W. from 14th Street N.W., but searchers were unable to locate her at the time.
Police then issued a release just after 4 p.m. saying the woman had been found.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.
