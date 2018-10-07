Skip to Main Content
Calgary woman missing for several hours found safe

An 18-year-old who went missing over the weekend, prompting a police search, has been found safe.

Police launched search over the weekend saying they were concerned for the woman's well being

An 18-year-old woman who went missing on Saturday was found safe hours later. (David Bell/CBC)

An 18-year-old woman who was missing for several hours over the weekend, prompting a police search, has been found safe. 

Kattryna Giesbrecht was seen at 7 p.m. Saturday leaving Walmart at 255 East Hills Boulevard S.E.

Police issued a release, saying they were concerned for her welfare, as she has a number of mental health and developmental conditions.

A command post was set up in a nearby parking lot to muster resources. She was spotted Sunday morning walking eastbound on 16th Avenue N.W. from 14th Street N.W., but searchers were unable to locate her at the time.

Police then issued a release just after 4 p.m. saying the woman had been found.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

