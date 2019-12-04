Calgary man whose remains were found near Slave Lake was murdered, police say

The remains of a Calgary man reported missing more than four years ago have been found in northern Alberta and identified.

Bradley Shaw's death is now being investigated as a murder by the RCMP's major crimes unit and the Calgary Police Service's homicide unit.

Bradley Shaw, who was 27, was last seen by relatives in Calgary on Sept. 2, 2015.

Security video showing him in Airdrie, Alta., that same day is believed to be the last time he was seen alive.

In October 2018, human remains were found in a rural area near Slave Lake, Alta.

Earlier this fall, police released a composite sketch and 3D renderings in an effort to identify the man.

A Calgary investigator with the missing persons unit saw the sketch and suspected it was Shaw.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner then used dental records to confirm the remains belonged to Shaw.

Police believe he went missing under suspicious circumstances and met with foul play, but they're not saying how he died.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999 or Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.