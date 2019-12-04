Calgary man whose remains were found near Slave Lake was murdered, police say
Bradley Shaw, 27, had been missing since 2015
The remains of a Calgary man reported missing more than four years ago have been found in northern Alberta and identified.
Bradley Shaw's death is now being investigated as a murder by the RCMP's major crimes unit and the Calgary Police Service's homicide unit.
Bradley Shaw, who was 27, was last seen by relatives in Calgary on Sept. 2, 2015.
Security video showing him in Airdrie, Alta., that same day is believed to be the last time he was seen alive.
In October 2018, human remains were found in a rural area near Slave Lake, Alta.
- Bradley Shaw sought by police concerned about his welfare
- Do you recognize this man? RCMP release images of man found dead near Slave Lake
Earlier this fall, police released a composite sketch and 3D renderings in an effort to identify the man.
A Calgary investigator with the missing persons unit saw the sketch and suspected it was Shaw.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner then used dental records to confirm the remains belonged to Shaw.
Police believe he went missing under suspicious circumstances and met with foul play, but they're not saying how he died.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999 or Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.