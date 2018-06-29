Rescue crews locate missing plane near Hope, B.C.

A missing plane that disappeared after takeoff from the Springbank Airport on Thursday has been located in British Columbia.

There were no survivors.

The Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre confirmed Friday evening the missing Cessna 182 was located at around 1:30 p.m. PST in an area 17 Nautical miles northeast of Hope, B.C.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the two individuals," the agency said in a tweet.

The plane was found in "mountainous terrain" by RCAF Cormorant 913 from CFB Comox.

Planed owned by Calgary geophysicist

The plane was owned by Calgary geophysicist Ken Umbach, who was also the pilot.

The plane took off from the Springbank Airport, located just west of Calgary, at around 9 a.m. on Thursday with two people on board.

The route was to take Umbach and the passenger from Springbank to Kelowna, B.C., then to Hope and Boundary Bay before finally landing in Nanaimo.

Umbach is an experienced pilot, but an hour after takeoff, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria received an emergency locator alert.

Weather was hampering rescue efforts for ground crews and those searching by air on Thursday and Friday.