Missing murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and men honoured in Calgary | CBC News Loaded
Missing murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and men honoured in Calgary
October 4th is marked every year with a march and vigil to remember MMIWG, and renew the push for the 231 calls for justice.
Posted: Oct 04, 2021 6:06 PM MT | Last Updated: October 5
