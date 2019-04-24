Mother and toddler missing in southeast Calgary, police say

A mother and her toddler have gone missing in southeast Calgary, police say.

The Calgary Police Service has issued a request for help from the public to find Jasmine Lovett and her daughter, Aliyah, who is almost two years old.

Lovett, who's described as being in her mid-20s, lives in the community of Cranston with her daughter and usually stays in regular contact with her family.

However, police say she hasn't been heard from since April 16. The mother and daughter were reported missing a week later on Tuesday.

Officers have not been able to find them, so they put out the public call for help early Wednesday afternoon.

Jasmine Lovett lives in Cranston, a community in southeast Calgary, and typically has regular contact with her family. (Calgary Police Service)

Police released images of Lovett and Aliyah in the hope that someone recognizes them.

Lovett is described as five feet four inches tall with a slim build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Aliyah is about three feet tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at calgarycrimestoppers.org.