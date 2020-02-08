Suspect charged in death of Saskatchewan man found north of Airdrie

Calgary police have charged a man in connection with a body discovered north of Airdrie, Alta., on Tuesday.

Calgary resident Fayiah Briama, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder and will appear in court on Feb. 10, 2020.

Sheldon Wolf was visiting from Carrot River, Sask., and was reported missing in the late afternoon of Feb. 3.

Police said Wolf was last seen leaving the Sandman Hotel on Seventh Avenue in downtown Calgary on Sunday.

Evidence connected to Wolf's disappearance was discovered in Elliston Park, police said.

On Friday, an autopsy confirmed he died as a result of homicide.

Police said they believed Wolf "willingly met with individuals who he had no previous relationship with" in a previous release.