Suspect arrested in death of Saskatchewan man found north of Airdrie

Calgary police have arrested a suspect in connection with a body discovered north of Airdrie on Tuesday.

Sheldon Wolf, who was visiting from Carrot River, Sask., had been reported missing.

Evidence connected to Wolf's disappearance was discovered in Elliston Park, police said, and an autopsy completed Friday confirmed he died as a result of homicide.

A man was arrested Friday, police said. He cannot be named until he has been officially charged.

In a previous release, police said they believed Wolf "willingly met with individuals who he had no previous relationship with."

Wolf was last seen leaving the Sandman Hotel on Seventh Avenue in downtown Calgary on Sunday, police said.