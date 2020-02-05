Body found near Airdrie ID'd as missing Saskatchewan man

Calgary police have identified a body that was discovered north of Airdrie on Tuesday.

Sheldon Wolf, 47, from Carrot River, Sask., had been reported as missing on the weekend.

He was last seen leaving the Sandman Hotel on Seventh Avenue in downtown Calgary on Sunday, police said in a release.

Police discovered evidence related to his disappearance in Elliston Park in the city's southeast. His body was subsequently found in a rural area north of Airdrie on Tuesday afternoon.

Wolf's death is being treated as suspicious and is being investigated by the Calgary Police Service's homicide unit with assistance from the RCMP.

"At this time, we believe he willingly met with individuals who he had no previous relationship with prior to coming to Calgary," said homicide Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta.

Police said no further information would be released until after an autopsy is completed on Friday.