Body found near Airdrie ID'd as missing Saskatchewan man
Sheldon Wolf, 47, last seen alive at Sandman Hotel in downtown Calgary
Calgary police have identified a body that was discovered north of Airdrie on Tuesday.
Sheldon Wolf, 47, from Carrot River, Sask., had been reported as missing on the weekend.
He was last seen leaving the Sandman Hotel on Seventh Avenue in downtown Calgary on Sunday, police said in a release.
Police discovered evidence related to his disappearance in Elliston Park in the city's southeast. His body was subsequently found in a rural area north of Airdrie on Tuesday afternoon.
Wolf's death is being treated as suspicious and is being investigated by the Calgary Police Service's homicide unit with assistance from the RCMP.
"At this time, we believe he willingly met with individuals who he had no previous relationship with prior to coming to Calgary," said homicide Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta.
Police said no further information would be released until after an autopsy is completed on Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.