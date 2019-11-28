Calgary police seek missing man whose burned-out truck was found in B.C.
RCMP in Pemberton discovered the vehicle more than a week after Marshal Iwaasa was last seen
Police in Calgary and Pemberton, B.C., are asking the public for help in locating a missing Calgary man whose burned-out vehicle was discovered in British Columbia.
Marshal Iwaasa, 26, was last seen in Lethbridge, Alta., on Nov. 17.
He told family members at the time that he was returning to Calgary but has not been seen or heard from since.
Then, on Nov. 25, a burned-out pickup truck was located by Pemberton RCMP.
Calgary police believe the vehicle belongs to Iwaasa. It's described as a dark blue 2009 GMC Sierra, with the Alberta licence plate BLL 1099.
Iwaasa is described as five feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds, with brown eyes, a moustache and shoulder-length brown hair, usually worn tied back.
He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, grey tuque, red high-top shoes and black pants.
Pemberton is about 140 kilometres north of Vancouver.
Anyone with information about his disappearance or his movements at any point after Nov. 17 is asked to call Pemberton RCMP at 604-894-6634 or the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.