Calgary police seek missing man whose burned-out truck was found in B.C.

Police in Calgary and Pemberton, B.C., are asking the public for help in locating a missing Calgary man whose burned-out vehicle was discovered in British Columbia.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, was last seen in Lethbridge, Alta., on Nov. 17.

He told family members at the time that he was returning to Calgary but has not been seen or heard from since.

Then, on Nov. 25, a burned-out pickup truck was located by Pemberton RCMP.

Calgary police believe the vehicle belongs to Iwaasa. It's described as a dark blue 2009 GMC Sierra, with the Alberta licence plate BLL 1099.

Calgary police released this image to illustrate the type of truck that was found. (Calgary Police Service)

Iwaasa is described as five feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds, with brown eyes, a moustache and shoulder-length brown hair, usually worn tied back.

He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, grey tuque, red high-top shoes and black pants.

Pemberton is about 140 kilometres north of Vancouver.

Anyone with information about his disappearance or his movements at any point after Nov. 17 is asked to call Pemberton RCMP at 604-894-6634 or the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.