Alberta crews, family comb woods for missing hunter described as veteran outdoorsman

Search-and-rescue crews continue to comb through the central Alberta wilderness, looking for man described as a veteran outdoorsman who has gone missing while hunting.

Timothy Benedict Campbell, 33, of Calgary, disappeared Saturday morning while hunting with his son and friend in the Williams Creek area.

The search continued Monday, with more than 20 search-and-rescue specialists filling a ranch yard with mud-covered trucks. The officials used drones, a police helicopter and ATVs, and conducted a search by foot.

Family searches, too

Campbell's family members were also at the site, searching the woods for their loved one, separate from the official effort. They drove their vehicles along the back roads, trying to spot him.

His family said they continue to hope for the best and will continue to look for him.

They described Campbell as a veteran outdoorsman who knows the area, which includes rolling hills and thick forest, and said he was properly dressed for the elements.

Police said that on Saturday, Campbell stepped off the path to follow animal tracks. He did not rejoin his son and friend, who contacted police when they couldn't find him.

Search and rescue crews are combing the Williams Creek area west of Sundre, Alta. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

Campbell, an experienced Indigenous hunter, is six feet tall and 161 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Carhartt jacket.

Sundre and Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue, RCMP air services and police dog services, and Clearwater Fire Rescue are involved in the official search.

The search will be put on hold when dusk falls and will resume Tuesday morning.