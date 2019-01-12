K9 unit, helicopter search for missing hunter in central Alberta
Police dog services, civilian search and rescue and RCMP air services all searching
A search is underway for a man who went missing while hunting on Saturday.
RCMP Cpl. Chris Warren said Sunday the man was reported missing while hunting west of Sundre, Alta. on Saturday, and an ongoing search is being conducted.
According to an RCMP release Timothy Benedict Campbell of Calgary was hunting with his son and friend in the Williams Creek area Saturday morning.
His friend and son told RCMP Campbell was following animal tracks and did not return to the group.
He is describe as a 33-year-old Indigenous male. Campbell is 6 feet tall and 161 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Carhardt jacket.
Cpl. Warren said police dog services, civilian search and rescue and RCMP air services were all involved in the search for the man.
RCMP said searches will resume Monday morning.
