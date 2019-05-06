Alexis Martin woke up Saturday to find her car was gone from the parking lot at a northeast Calgary hotel. The 2009 Chevy Cobalt contained clothes, a laptap, a GoPro camera and several prized possessions, photos, a handmade, wooden jewellery box from her dad — and her grandmother's ashes.

The Windsor, Ont., native had been living out of her car while following the Tea Party and the Proud Sons' cross-country tour. She had taken in their Calgary concert on Friday night at the Grey Eagle Casino just hours before she discovered her vehicle and belongings had been stolen.

"I started crying and I just couldn't believe that it had happened," said Martin, 19.

Martin is travelling with her sister and father, each of them in their own vehicles packed full with personal items. The family gave up their rental property in Windsor and decided to take this road trip as a way to inject some fun and adventure into their lives after having some personal struggles.

"We've been through a lot of things in our lives and we just needed change, to live differently, to go out and have something different to do every day other than just living the same old life," said Martin.

At the same time, the Tea Party, which is also from Windsor, came out with their tour. She says it coincided with where they wanted to go, so they let the band's tour be their guide. They left home on April 15.

She says they don't attend every concert — so far, only about 10 out of 40 shows.

Alexis Martin, fourth from left, is travelling across Canada with two touring bands, the Proud Sons, shown, and the Tea Party. (Submitted by Alexis Martin)

Martin says it's been an amazing trip, except for the theft in Calgary.

"Honestly, it felt traumatizing, I felt invaded. They can look through all my things … just knowing that somebody is in my car with all my things is just a weird feeling," said Martin.

She says she's desperate to get a handful of items back, including the ashes of her grandmother and a glass angel from her, a jewellery box and photos.

"I don't even care about anything else that was in the car, really, mostly just those things," said Martin.

Martin's grandmother took her own life in 2008. Since then, Martin has been keeping her ashes in a black box, looking for a special place to spread them. She says she was planning to spread them in British Columbia because she'd heard its beautiful and it was a place her grandmother had never been before.

Martin reported the incident to the Calgary Police Service, which confirmed it's investigating.

Martin is asking people to keep an eye out for her black car. The Ontario licence plate is CANN 367. It also has a Ron Jon Surf Shop sticker from Clearwater, Fla.

The family and the band have already left Calgary. They're heading to Lake Louise next and will eventually land in B.C.

Martin also started a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising some money to replace a few items including clothes and toiletries. So far, she says, she's raised $170.