Calgary girl who survived fatal family car crash heads to U.S. as recovery continues

A young Calgary girl is taking the next step on her road to recovery after surviving a car crash during a family trip to Texas that killed her grandmother, father and brother.

Ten-year-old Mehak Minhas is heading to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Sacremento, Calif. on Monday where she'll continue to be treated for spinal injuries suffered in the crash in July.

The family were driving through Texas when they crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer travelling in the opposite direction.

Nirmal Kaur Minhas, 68, her son, Upinderjit Minhas, 38, and his son, Meharpratap Singh Minhas, 6, were all killed in the collision about 37 kilometres northwest of Amarillo on July 14.

Mehak's mother and sister also survived and Mehak suffered severe spinal injuries that left her unable to walk.

Jasleen Minhas says she’s been overwhelmed by support she’s received from friends and family and through a GoFundMe page which has raised almost $118,000 to date. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

It's been a gruelling two months for the little girl, who has been receiving treatment at Alberta Children's Hospital.

"Mehak is doing OK, better than before and from here we go to Shriners hoping that she'll get more recovery," said Mehak's mother, Jasleen Minhas.

Treatment at Shriners is free of charge and the hospital has extensive experience treating young spinal patients.

"Now that Mehak is stable and ready to take the next step, we talked to the doctors here and they understood our situation," said Minhas. "I wanted to give all possible chances for Mehak to improve."

Family and friends have raised nearly $118,000 so far through a GoFundMe page to help cover previous medical bills from their time in a U.S. hospital and future costs for the family.

Mehak's Bhangra dance school held a fundraiser for the family over the weekend and members have been visiting Mehak in hospital.

"Mehak always loved the dancing, all my three kids were there. Today is actually my son's birthday and I always used to make him learn Bhangra. It means a lot to us for them to do this for us," Minhas said. Her son Meharpratap was killed in the crash.

Minhas says she'll find out how long her daughter can expect to stay in California once she's assessed by doctors at the Shriners hospital this week.

"I don't have enough words to thank the whole community and everybody to be there for us and support us the way they have," she said.