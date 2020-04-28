AHS takes over Millrise seniors home after 4 residents die of COVID-19

Alberta Health Services has handed the care of a Calgary seniors home over to another organization, after a fourth resident of the home died of COVID-19.

AHS said Monday evening that it has retained AgeCare Health Services to oversee management and operations of Millrise Seniors Village in the city's south.

Of the home's 155 residents, 25 have tested positive for COVID-19 and four have died. The home employs 70 staff, 12 have tested positive.

"This decision was made in interest of the health and safety of Millrise Seniors Village residents and staff and to manage the COVID-19 outbreak on site," Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of AHS, said in a release.



"Our first and most important priority is to ensure safe and uninterrupted care for all residents at this facility. AgeCare is a well-respected continuing care provider and AHS is pleased they have committed to providing care delivery and management for Millrise Seniors Village".

Retirement Concepts, the company which owns the home, had posted on its website Monday that AHS officials were on site assessing residents and said staffing levels were below normal.

The company confirmed in an email sent to family members of residents that AHS had taken control of the long-term care and supported living units at the home.

AHS said since the outbreak at the home was declared on April 14, it has worked to provide extra staff for the home, establish outbreak management protocols, and institute infection prevention and control measures.

Registered nurses, a pharmacist, a respiratory therapist and other health-care workers have been deployed to the home, AHS said.

"To protect the safety of all residents, those living at Millrise Seniors Village are screened for COVID-19 regularly and will receive testing on outbreak units, regardless of symptoms. If a resident shows new respiratory symptoms, they are isolated in their room and provided with necessary care," the release read.

Long-term care facilities have been hard-hit by the coronavirus, both in Alberta and elsewhere. COVID-19 is particularly dangerous for the elderly and those with chronic health problems.

As of Monday, there have been 621 cases confirmed at continuing care facilities in Alberta and 75 residents have died.

The Millrise facility isn't the only seniors home owned by Retirement Concepts where a provincial government has needed to step in. In B.C., the province has stepped in to take control of four homes owned by the company.

AHS has also taken control of Manoir du Lac continuing care facility in McLennan, Alta. That facility is operated by Integrated Life Care.