Former Calgary Stampeder Mike Labinjo's 2018 death now considered suspicious

The death of former Calgary Stampeder linebacker Mike Labinjo, who was found dead inside his Calgary home two years ago, is now considered suspicious as police seek four people they think stole from him.

Labinjo, then 38, was found dead inside his home on Sept. 21, 2018. At the time, police did not believe the death was criminal.

Police said in a release Monday that they have reclassified Labinjo's death as suspicious after family members reported many of his personal belongings to be missing following his death.

The Calgary Police Service launched a theft investigation that revealed numerous items and sports memorabilia had been stolen from Labinjo's home immediately after his death, including two football championship rings bearing his name.

These four people are suspects in the theft of numerous items and sports memorabilia belonging from former Stampeder Mike Labinjo. Police believe they might also have information related to his suspicious death in 2018. (Calgary Police Service)

One is a ring from his time with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and another is a Calgary Stampeders ring. Neither have ever been recovered.

Photos of four theft suspects have been released by police, and investigators are looking to the public for help identifying the two men and two women.

Police believe the four people might also have information related Labinjo's death.

"He was a caring, kind, gentle and loving person," said Labinjo's brother Randy in a written statement. "I love him. When I lost him, I lost a part of myself that I can never regain."

Randy Labinjo said his brother left behind a daughter who "was his world."

Mike Labinjo's championship rings from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Calgary Stampeders were stolen immediately after his death and have never been recovered. (Calgary Police Service)

Labinjo was a six-foot, 285-pound Toronto native who played at Michigan State from 2000 to 2003 before he was drafted by the Calgary Stampeders in the 2003.

Instead, Labinjo signed in 2004 as a free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing in the team's Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

He was released by the Eagles in 2005 and played in both Indianapolis and Miami for a total of 10 career NFL games before he was let go by the Dolphins in 2007.

The linebacker then played for the Stamps from 2007-10, including in the 2008 Grey Cup win over Montreal.