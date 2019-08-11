5 months ago he used meth for the last time. Now, he's completed his 1st triathlon

Just over five months ago Calgarian Mike Chayka shot up crystal meth for the last time.

On Sunday, he crossed the finish line of his first triathlon to beaming smiles and tears of joy from his loved ones.

"It was an idea five months ago and the last week was the most anxiety filled, nerve wracking, most stressful week of my life," Chayka said.

Before he started training, he could barely swim or ride a bike.

"This gave me my spark back. I lost my inner spark. I was a zombie walking amongst the earth," he said.

He finished the half-Ironman — two kilometres of swimming, 90 kilometres of cycling and 21-kilometre run — in just under five hours.

"I can't describe it. It's better than any drug."

'It's extraordinary what he did'

Chayka's coach Vanisha Breault runs the Terminator Foundation, which uses sport as a tool to help people strengthen their recovery from addiction.

Breault was wiping away tears as she saw Chayka finish the race.

"It's extraordinary what he did today," she said.

Family members had flown in from around the country to cheer Chayka on, including mom Charlene Sweeney and dad George Chayka.

"This is a great accomplishment that he's just done, I'm proud of what he's done, and it's a first step of what he's got to continue to work on, but this is just tremendous, tremendous effort," his father said.

"I knew he had it in him if he wanted to do it … at the end of the day it was up to him and he was able to accomplish what he did."

Mike Chayka, right, and coach Vanisha Breault, left. (Helen Pike/CBC)

Chayka was one of 30 people who competed in the Ironman 70.3 for the first time.

Race organizer Tom Bamford said he met Chayka during his training, and was amazed to see what he accomplished.

"His time was excellent, his attitude was excellent, and I think it's really given him something big to chase after," Bamford said.

On Sunday, Chayka planned to unwind with friends and family at a celebratory BBQ. But Monday? That's when he starts training for the full Ironman.