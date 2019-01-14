Police seek SUV occupants as Beltline shooting investigation chugs along

Calgary police hope the public can help identify people in an SUV that sped away from the scene of a shooting near the parking lot of a Beltline grocery story a week ago.

"At approximately 11 p.m., on Jan. 6, police were called to 1100 block of 12 Avenue S.W., in response to a number of reports of shots being fired near the Midtown Co-op," police said Monday in a release.

"Police have since spoken with a number of witnesses and reviewed CCTV. As a result, investigators are looking to identify the occupants of a red or orange Dodge Caravan, or a similar body-type SUV, seen leaving the scene at speed shortly after the event."

Police say they aren't sure if anyone was injured in the incident but have evidence at least four shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.