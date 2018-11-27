Calgary woman flies to Orlando to celebrate 90th birthday of Disney's favourite mouse

Kaitlyn Harris met the mouse of her dreams.

The Calgary native just spent a weekend in Orlando, Florida's favourite magical kingdom, celebrating the 90th birthday of Mickey Mouse.

Harris is a die-hard Disney fanatic, who's a gold member of D23 (The Official Disney Fan Club), which gave her the opportunity to attend members-only Disney events.

"When they announced Mickey's birthday last year, I knew I had to go," she said in interviews with The Homestretch and CBC News Tuesday.

The birthday party, Harris said, was basically a weekend-long celebration of all things Mickey — and Minnie, who was also celebrating her 90th.

In attendance were Disney animators, costume designers for the theme park characters, the president of the D23 fan club, lots of Disney characters and hundreds of other passionate Disney fans.

There were panel discussions that addressed topics such as Mickey Through the Years, Mickey at the Parks, and a segment devoted to Mickey's Lost Adventures, which O'Neill said was "things that were developed but never came to fruition."

Calgarian Kaitlyn Harris, who traveled to Orlando, Fla., to celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday, says Disney has given her 'a lot of hope' and gotten her through a lot of hard times in her life. (Ellis Choe/CBC News)

Highlights of the trip

There were two memorable moments for Harris.

The first was a sneak preview concert of some of the music from Mary Poppins Returns, a new film featuring the iconic character that opens Dec. 19.

It showcased the sequels' composers, Marc Shaiman and Scott Whitman, who actually performed for Richard M. Sherman, one of the original Poppins composers.

"I don't think there was a dry eye in the house," Harris said. "In one of the songs, you do hear a bit of Let's Go Fly a Kite.

"We got to see his reaction to it — and he was just blown away," Harris said.

Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse attend the 25th anniversary of Disneyland Paris at the park in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris on April 12, 2017. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

The absolute highlight for Harris came on the final Sunday evening, which was Mickey's official birthday — Nov. 18, 1928.

"At the end of the night there was Mickey's Pajama Party,"she said.

"So everyone got into their best Mickey Disney pajamas, and they had Mickey Mouse cartoons playing on the big screens, they had a DJ, all the characters were there in their pajamas, they had snacks, we just got to party and celebrate — and they had a big, big birthday cake.

Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday featured a variety of seminars, including one devoted to projects that were developed but never came to fruition. (Kaitlyn Harris)

"It was really cool."

Why Disney?

As to why Disney matters so much to her, Harris had no problem articulating her feelings.

"For me personally and with so many people I've talked to, the fact that it's such a positive outlet in this world —especially with our world today — and the concept that your dreams are possible, that anything can happen if you have the courage to pursue them, that there's magic, and that everyone has an inner child and you don't have to be ashamed about that," she said.

"It gives you hope — a lot of hope," she added.

"Disney has gotten me through a lot of hard times in my life."

With files from The Homestretch