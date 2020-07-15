Families of Michener Centre residents say dental service closure puts them in tough spot

The families of residents at the Michener Centre, a facility for adults with developmental disabilities, say it didn't notify them that its dental service was ending until three months after it happened, leaving them in the lurch.

Jody Kvern, 62, has lived at the Michener Centre in Red Deer since childhood.

Her sister Lee Kvern, who lives in Okotoks, is responsible for all decisions regarding Jody's care and has travelled regularly to central Alberta to visit her sister and oversee her care.

She says one of the things that's always been included with Jody's residency was access to on-campus dental services, provided by the Marwayne Dental Clinic.

"My sister has only ever been to the Marwayne dental clinic. For 48 years, like, that's how long it's been a service at Michener."

Due to COVID-19, Lee Kvern was unable to get Jodie into the onsite dentist, and when COVID restrictions began to lift in Red Deer, she discovered she no longer had that option.

"I got a letter on June 18 informing me that the Marwayne clinic was shut down as of April," ​​Kvern said.

"That's three months retroactively we were notified and there was no consultation with families."

There are about 120 adults with developmental disabilities who live at Michener Centre.

The dental clinic also served roughly 200 others patients who live in the community at large, many of whom also have a developmental disability.

The province says the in-house clinic is no longer a necessity at Michener Centre.

"Dental services at Michener Centre began at a time when the centre operated separately from the larger community. Today, people with disabilities in Red Deer and across Alberta access a multitude of services readily available in their local communities, including physician, pharmacy and dental services," said Alberta Community and Social Services spokesperson Diane Carter in a statement to CBC News.

Michener resident Jody Kvern walks with her sister and legal guardian Lee Kvern. Jody has been a resident at the centre for almost 50 years. (CBC)

"The dental services contract was not renewed as the majority of the patients were not residents of Michener. Staff at Michener will assist anyone who needs help finding alternative dental providers."



Marie Renaud, the NDP's critic for Community and Social Services, says it's not as simple as finding an alternative clinic.

She's heard from families who didn't know the clinic had closed until they tried to book an appointment.



Renaud says while there may be plenty of dentists in central Alberta, finding one that is willing and able to take over care for residents is a much different story.

"A lot of these men and women have some pretty complex disabilities and often there are extra steps that have to happen for medical care and for dental care that would sometimes involve some restrictive procedures or medication. That is really unusual or different from community dental service," she said.

Kvern echoes those concerns and says the team at Marwayne knew how to handle her sister's outbursts, put her at ease, and get the work done quickly and safely.

"She has the intellectual capacity of about a three-year-old, so you can imagine a three-year-old having a tantrum because they are scared or agitated. It's like that but my sister has the strength of an adult," she said.



Kvern says the quiet cancellation of the dental clinic makes her worry for another reason, too.

She and other families are concerned it's the first step to privatizing the centre, which is one of only a handful of provincially run care homes in Alberta.

It was to close back in 2015, but that decision was reversed in 2014 by then-premier Jim Prentice, who at that time promised that all of the residents would be "permitted to live out their remaining years in this special place."

Kvern says she assumed that meant all services, including dental, would remain available. She is hoping the dental decision will be reversed.

That's something opposition MLA Renaud is pushing for, too.

In the meantime, Kvern is on the hunt for a dentist who is willing to take on her sister as a patient.