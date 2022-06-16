Michelle Rempel Garner 'seriously considering' Alberta UCP leadership bid
Calgary MP announced her intentions over Twitter Wednesday evening
Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner has announced she is 'seriously considering' a UCP leadership bid.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced his intention to resign as UCP leader last month but is staying on until a new leader is chosen.
In a Twitter thread on Wednesday night, Rempel Garner said she has been encouraged to seek leadership of the party, and as such will no longer be participating in the federal Conservative leadership race.
"I owe it to Albertans to give this critical decision my full and complete attention," wrote Rempel Garner.
"I will make my decision based on the conversations I have with the people I represent — Albertans."
2/ In recent weeks, I have been encouraged to seek the leadership of the United Conservative Party. This is not a decision that should be taken lightly by anyone.—@MichelleRempel
The Twitter announcement marks Rempel Garner's first public comment in relation to the race after being heavily rumoured to announce her candidacy.
There are currently eight other premier hopefuls in the provincial leadership race, with Calgary MLA Rebecca Schulz being the most recent to formally enter.
Rempel Garner was one of just two remaining MPs supporting Brampton, Ont., Mayor Patrick Brown's bid for the federal Conservative leadership campaign.
