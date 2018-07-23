Access to Inglewood made easier with 2-way traffic on Memorial Drive ramp
New traffic flow came into effect Monday between 12th Street N.E. and Baines Bridge
Traffic on the Memorial Drive access ramp from the Baines Bridge to 12th Street N.E. started flowing in both directions on Monday, a change the city says is designed to improve access to Inglewood and surrounding area.
"The ramp is now a two-way road. People driving east- and west-bound can now move between Bridgeland and Inglewood/Ramsay across Memorial Drive and St. George's Island," the city said on its website.
There are new traffic signals to turn right from 12th Street N.E. onto the westbound ramp toward the Baines Bridge, and for getting from the bridge onto the ramp heading east toward 12th Street.
City crews also widened the ramp to allow for the two-way traffic plan. The project was connected to the larger rehabilitation of the Baines Bridge, which also saw the addition of wider pathways on both sides of the crossing.
