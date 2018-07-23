Access to Inglewood made easier with 2-way traffic on Memorial Drive ramp

Traffic on the Memorial Drive access ramp from the Baines Bridge to 12th Street N.E. started flowing in both directions on Monday, a change the city says is designed to improve access to Inglewood and surrounding area.

"The ramp is now a two-way road. People driving east- and west-bound can now move between Bridgeland and Inglewood/Ramsay across Memorial Drive and St. George's Island," the city said on its website.

A view looking west along the ramp heading from 12th Street N.E. toward the Baines Bridge as construction crews were prepping it for two-way traffic. (City of Calgary)

There are new traffic signals to turn right from 12th Street N.E. onto the westbound ramp toward the Baines Bridge, and for getting from the bridge onto the ramp heading east toward 12th Street.

New signals at the north end of the Baines Bridge control the new two-way traffic. (CBC)

City crews also widened the ramp to allow for the two-way traffic plan. The project was connected to the larger rehabilitation of the Baines Bridge, which also saw the addition of wider pathways on both sides of the crossing.