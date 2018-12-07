Skip to Main Content
Get to know Nuela Charles

Get to know Nuela Charles

Edmonton's Nuela Charles joins Katherine for a frank chat about the challenges of being a woman of colour in today's music industry. Hear songs from her recent release, Distant Danger, and find out which of her songs she could listen to on repeat.

Find out why this Edmonton R&B artist may be poised for a big breakthrough

Katherine Duncan · CBC News ·
Edmonton-based R&B artist Nuela Charles. (CBC Music)

After more than a decade of writing, performing and producing her own music, Edmonton's Nuela Charles might just be poised to become an "overnight success."

Find out why when she joins Katherine Duncan in the studio for a feature conversation, and hear which one of the songs on her new album Distant Danger she could listen to on repeat.

Nuela Charles and her band perform at the King Eddy rooftop in Calgary last June. (Katherine Duncan)

Congratulations to Steve Dawson, who took home Producer of the Year at the Canadian Folk Awards, for his work on Matt Patershuk's latest, Same As I Ever Have Been. You'll hear two of the beautiful songs that may have swayed the jury in Dawson's favour. 
 
Plus, Ruben Young shares his TV crush in a song called Rachel Green — getting lots of plays these days on Spotify.

Listen to the Key of A Saturday 5-6 p.m. on CBC Radio 1. 

About the Author

Katherine Duncan

Key of A Host

A classically trained musician, Katherine hosts CBC Music (formerly Radio 2) programs Choral Concert and Centre Stage, highlights original music by Alberta artists on CBC Radio 1's Key of A, and serves as Jury Foreperson of the Polaris Music Prize.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|