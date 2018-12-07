Get to know Nuela Charles

After more than a decade of writing, performing and producing her own music, Edmonton's Nuela Charles might just be poised to become an "overnight success."

Find out why when she joins Katherine Duncan in the studio for a feature conversation, and hear which one of the songs on her new album Distant Danger she could listen to on repeat.

Nuela Charles and her band perform at the King Eddy rooftop in Calgary last June. (Katherine Duncan)

Congratulations to Steve Dawson, who took home Producer of the Year at the Canadian Folk Awards, for his work on Matt Patershuk's latest, Same As I Ever Have Been. You'll hear two of the beautiful songs that may have swayed the jury in Dawson's favour.



Plus, Ruben Young shares his TV crush in a song called Rachel Green — getting lots of plays these days on Spotify.

