3 dead in plane crash near Medicine Hat
Three people are dead after a plane crash near Medicine Hat, Alta.
The plane was found near Irvine, Alta.
RCMP say at 10:15 p.m. Saturday a small plane took off from Medicine Hat airport with three people on board, headed for Moose Jaw, Sask.
The flight was expected to take an hour and a half, and when it failed to arrive, family of the passengers notified authorities.
The plane was located early Sunday morning by military personnel brought in to aid with the search.
It crashed near the hamlet of Irvine, Alta., in Cypress County, about 35 kilometres east of Medicine Hat.
There were no survivors.
RCMP said the reason for the crash is not yet known, and that police will be assisting the Transportation Safety Board, which has taken over the investigation.
