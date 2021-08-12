Spike in COVID-19 cases in Medicine Hat has AHS reminding citizens to practise prevention measures

Alberta Health Services is reminding citizens in Medicine Hat, Alta., to continue to protect themselves against COVID-19, after a significant increase in cases the past three weeks.

As of July 18, the city, located around 300 kilometres southeast of Calgary, was reported to have less than 10 cases of COVID-19.

However, according to a release sent by AHS on Thursday, that number has jumped to 242 cases, as of Aug. 8.

AHS says community spread has been driven by variants of concern, like the delta variant, and is now a problem in both Medicine Hat and Cypress County.

"The best thing you can do to support your health and reduce the risk to the broader community is to get immunized," says the release. "Vaccines are our best protection against COVID-19 and the safest and most effective way to protect against infection and severe illness."

Data from the Alberta Health website indicates that 55.1 per cent of the city's eligible population are fully vaccinated.

(CBC News)

AHS is reminding citizens to also practise COVID-19 prevention measures, such as masking, staying home if you are feeling sick, sanitizing hands and limiting time spent in crowded indoor places.

"While many of these measures, including masking, are no longer required in most situations, please support those who may wish to continue following them," says the release.

Most of the province has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.

On Wednesday, Alberta public health officials reported 501 net new cases — the highest daily increase since May 27.

The number of known active cases is now 3,769, an increase of 306 since the last update.