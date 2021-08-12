Spike in COVID-19 cases in Medicine Hat has AHS reminding citizens to practise prevention measures
The southern Alberta city jumped to 242 cases in a matter of weeks
Alberta Health Services is reminding citizens in Medicine Hat, Alta., to continue to protect themselves against COVID-19, after a significant increase in cases the past three weeks.
As of July 18, the city, located around 300 kilometres southeast of Calgary, was reported to have less than 10 cases of COVID-19.
However, according to a release sent by AHS on Thursday, that number has jumped to 242 cases, as of Aug. 8.
AHS says community spread has been driven by variants of concern, like the delta variant, and is now a problem in both Medicine Hat and Cypress County.
"The best thing you can do to support your health and reduce the risk to the broader community is to get immunized," says the release. "Vaccines are our best protection against COVID-19 and the safest and most effective way to protect against infection and severe illness."
Data from the Alberta Health website indicates that 55.1 per cent of the city's eligible population are fully vaccinated.
AHS is reminding citizens to also practise COVID-19 prevention measures, such as masking, staying home if you are feeling sick, sanitizing hands and limiting time spent in crowded indoor places.
"While many of these measures, including masking, are no longer required in most situations, please support those who may wish to continue following them," says the release.
Most of the province has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks.
On Wednesday, Alberta public health officials reported 501 net new cases — the highest daily increase since May 27.
The number of known active cases is now 3,769, an increase of 306 since the last update.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?