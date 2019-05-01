Hit-and-run suspect dies in police custody after victim badly injured

The suspect in a hit-and-run collision in northeast Calgary early Wednesday morning is dead and the victim is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a pedestrian was struck at McKnight Boulevard and 52nd Street N.E. at about 3:40 a.m.

The pedestrian, believed to be in his mid-40s, was transported to Foothills hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response team (ASIRT) is investigating after a hit and run on McKnight Boulevard ended with the suspect dying in police custody. (CBC)

A short time later, officers found the suspect's vehicle at 68th Street and 32nd Avenue N.E.

There was a struggle as officers tried to arrest the man, police said in a release.

Once he was in custody, the driver appeared to go into medical distress. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death isn't known.

As is standard procedure with a death in custody, the Alberta Serious Incident Response team (ASIRT) is now investigating and no further information is available, police said.

Road closures remain in place at both locations.